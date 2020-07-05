Hedge Funds Are Buying FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. FF shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with FF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a lot of tools market participants employ to analyze their holdings. A couple of the most innovative tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

How have hedgies been trading FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in FF a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $27.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $8.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Yacktman Asset Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Royce & Associates allocated the biggest weight to FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), around 0.11% of its 13F portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FF.