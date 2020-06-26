Hedge Funds Are Buying Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)?

Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) a buy here? Money managers are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that MPW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). MPW was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with MPW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today's marketplace there are several signals shareholders put to use to analyze stocks. A duo of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals.

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

How have hedgies been trading Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in MPW a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was held by Cardinal Capital, which reported holding $99.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Waterfront Capital Partners with a $22.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Zimmer Partners, Intrinsic Edge Capital, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cardinal Capital allocated the biggest weight to Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), around 4.91% of its 13F portfolio. Waterfront Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.77 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MPW.