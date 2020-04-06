Hedge Funds Are Buying Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 835 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2019. What do these smart investors think about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has experienced an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that SF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are tons of metrics stock traders have at their disposal to appraise stocks. Two of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

What does smart money think about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SF a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), with a stake worth $81.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $21.9 million. GLG Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sciencast Management allocated the biggest weight to Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), around 0.09% of its 13F portfolio. Fisher Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.08 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SF.