Hedge Funds Are Buying Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Is Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that VCRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). VCRA was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with VCRA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_567991" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Joseph Edelman of Perceptive Advisors[/caption]

Joseph Edelman of Perceptive Advisors More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's review the key hedge fund action encompassing Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in VCRA a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Lynrock Lake was the largest shareholder of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), with a stake worth $45 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Lynrock Lake was No Street Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $11.4 million. Perceptive Advisors, Citadel Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lynrock Lake allocated the biggest weight to Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), around 4.44% of its 13F portfolio. No Street Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.29 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VCRA.