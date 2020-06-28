Hedge Funds Cashing Out Of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)?

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. AGYS was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with AGYS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AGYS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AGYS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, MAK Capital One was the largest shareholder of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), with a stake worth $40.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing MAK Capital One was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $11 million. Nine Ten Partners, Royce & Associates, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position MAK Capital One allocated the biggest weight to Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), around 35.34% of its 13F portfolio. Nine Ten Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.94 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AGYS.