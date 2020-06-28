Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. IIPR has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with IIPR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IIPR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

How are hedge funds trading Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in IIPR a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Zimmer Partners, managed by Stuart J. Zimmer, holds the most valuable position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR). Zimmer Partners has a $64.4 million position in the stock, comprising 1.4% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Capital Growth Management, led by Ken Heebner, holding a $19.4 million position; the fund has 2.7% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and Matthew Hulsizer's PEAK6 Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Capital Growth Management allocated the biggest weight to Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), around 2.72% of its 13F portfolio. Zimmer Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.43 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IIPR.