Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Is NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) a buy here? Investors who are in the know were selling. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 4 recently. NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was in 21 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 30. Our calculations also showed that NMIH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital
Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital

Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to view the new hedge fund action regarding NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Do Hedge Funds Think NMIH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in NMIH a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is NMIH A Good Stock To Buy?
Is NMIH A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, Oaktree Capital Management was the largest shareholder of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH), with a stake worth $109.4 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Oaktree Capital Management was Berylson Capital Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $22.1 million. Royce & Associates, Millennium Management, and Senator Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Berylson Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH), around 4.9% of its 13F portfolio. Oaktree Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.48 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NMIH.

Judging by the fact that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has experienced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's safe to say that there were a few fund managers that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Richard Driehaus's Driehaus Capital said goodbye to the largest position of the "upper crust" of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth close to $11.7 million in stock. Michael Platt and William Reeves's fund, BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., also said goodbye to its stock, about $9.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds heading into Q3.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) but similarly valued. These stocks are Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI), GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG), Park National Corporation (NYSE:PRK), HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI), ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), and Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to NMIH's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position JBI,23,362844,-4 GCMG,24,212751,7 PRK,6,3844,1 HNI,15,47240,3 ADCT,8,239702,0 TELL,17,103275,5 GVA,14,32797,1 Average,15.3,143208,1.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $143 million. That figure was $201 million in NMIH's case. GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Park National Corporation (NYSE:PRK) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for NMIH is 63.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on NMIH as the stock returned 9.6% since the end of Q2 (through 10/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Nmi Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Bitcoin at $61,000: 3 Better Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

    Bitcoin is posting a stellar performance despite volatility. These cryptocurrencies could be even better.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    These Vanguard exchange-traded funds provide a low-cost way to invest in the stock and bond markets.

  • Hertz is ordering 100,000 Teslas in the largest electric-vehicle purchase ever

    The cars will be delivered over the next 14 months, with Model 3 sedans set to be available for rental in the US and Europe.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • Why inflation scares haven't hammered the stock market

    Stock prices have shrugged off inflationary concerns. Here's the quick answer why.

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.