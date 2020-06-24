Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that ROG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG)?

At Q1's end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in ROG a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), with a stake worth $23.2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Royce & Associates was ACK Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $21.9 million. Fisher Asset Management, Skylands Capital, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position ACK Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), around 10.92% of its 13F portfolio. Skylands Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.62 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ROG.