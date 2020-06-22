Hedge Funds Cautiously Watching Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. DENN was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with DENN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DENN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Hedge fund activity in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DENN a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), with a stake worth $18 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Cardinal Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $13.2 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Clearline Capital allocated the biggest weight to Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), around 0.97% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.7 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DENN.