Hedge Funds Cautiously Watching Viad Corp (VVI)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) based on that data.

Hedge fund interest in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that VVI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VVI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Moab Capital Partners was the largest shareholder of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), with a stake worth $17.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Moab Capital Partners was East Side Capital (RR Partners), which amassed a stake valued at $14.1 million. Millennium Management, Cannell Capital, and GMT Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Moab Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), around 7.32% of its 13F portfolio. Bandera Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.61 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VVI.