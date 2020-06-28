Hedge Funds Are Changing Their Minds About Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Is Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) an attractive investment right now? The smart money is in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 14 recently. Our calculations also showed that DLX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). DLX was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with DLX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of formulas shareholders have at their disposal to grade stocks. Two of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can beat the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Hedge fund activity in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -48% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DLX over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) was held by AQR Capital Management, which reported holding $25.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $12.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included G2 Investment Partners Management, Citadel Investment Group, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position G2 Investment Partners Management allocated the biggest weight to Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), around 2.36% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.85 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DLX.