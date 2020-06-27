Hedge Funds Are Changing Their Minds With Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SAH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

What does smart money think about Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SAH over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Driehaus Capital held the most valuable stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), which was worth $4.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $2.7 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Driehaus Capital allocated the biggest weight to Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), around 0.16% of its 13F portfolio. PDT Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SAH.