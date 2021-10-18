Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was in 28 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 37. FBHS has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with FBHS positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that FBHS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind we're going to view the new hedge fund action surrounding Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Do Hedge Funds Think FBHS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 34 hedge funds with a bullish position in FBHS a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is FBHS A Good Stock To Buy?
Is FBHS A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, Holocene Advisors was the largest shareholder of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS), with a stake worth $99.8 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Holocene Advisors was Giverny Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $54.4 million. AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and GAMCO Investors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Giverny Capital allocated the biggest weight to Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS), around 3.31% of its 13F portfolio. Holocene Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.56 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FBHS.

Consequently, key money managers have jumped into Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the most valuable position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). Point72 Asset Management had $21 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP also made a $12.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FBHS positions are Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners, and Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK), IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA), RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX), CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL). All of these stocks' market caps match FBHS's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CCK,53,1981122,-7 IAC,50,1226152,-13 TUYA,8,224184,-7 RLX,12,192836,-11 CVAC,12,24977,3 WHR,32,1175762,4 AAL,25,620239,-7 Average,27.4,777896,-5.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $778 million. That figure was $412 million in FBHS's case. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for FBHS is 54.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.9% in 2021 through October 15th and beat the market again by 4.5 percentage points. Unfortunately FBHS wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FBHS were disappointed as the stock returned -4.6% since the end of June (through 10/15) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with a work requirement and income cap around $60,000, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Why the Bowl's More Than Half Full for Sinking Campbell Soup

    Your grandparents ate it, your grandchildren will too -- but coming down from a pandemic surge in sales, Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB), has gotten a little too cold for investors. Consumers loaded their cupboards with soup during amid lockdowns, and now that more of them are vaccinated, they're buying fewer Campbell products. The company recently reported an 11% decline in sales for the fourth quarter and projected essentially no growth for its fiscal 2022 performance.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • El-Erian Says Investors Should Prepare for Bigger Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohammed El-Erian said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

    Most stocks sink when the stock market itself plunges. Not only are their stocks available at a discount, but the lower share prices also allow you to lock in higher dividend yields. No one knows for sure whether the stock market will crash anytime soon.

  • 3 Solid Growth Stocks Perfect for Retirees

    In order to combat the effects of inflation, all retirees need some exposure to growth in their portfolios.