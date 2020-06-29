Hedge Funds Coming Back To Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) based on that data.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. RCI investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with RCI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RCI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 23% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in RCI a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), with a stake worth $145 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Galibier Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $24.4 million. GAMCO Investors, GLG Partners, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Galibier Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), around 10.62% of its 13F portfolio. GAMCO Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.23 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RCI.