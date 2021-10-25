Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was in 21 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 23. WWW has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with WWW positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that WWW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

To most traders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts watch over the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by following their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a number of investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Fred DiSanto Ancora Advisors
Fred DiSanto Ancora Advisors

Fred DiSanto of Ancora Advisors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Do Hedge Funds Think WWW Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q2's end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 31% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WWW over the last 24 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is WWW A Good Stock To Buy?
Is WWW A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, 0 was the largest shareholder of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), with a stake worth $33.1 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $20.4 million. GLG Partners, Royce & Associates, and Ancora Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ancora Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), around 0.42% of its 13F portfolio. Neo Ivy Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to WWW.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were leading the bulls' herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the most valuable position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Marshall Wace LLP had $6.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Renaissance Technologies also made a $4.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WWW positions are Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital, Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp, and Mika Toikka's AlphaCrest Capital Management.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) but similarly valued. These stocks are Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR), Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX), Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD), United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI), Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN), PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), and Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY). This group of stocks' market caps resemble WWW's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MLHR,23,224828,5 MATX,14,30657,-5 WHD,14,109617,-6 UCBI,13,33685,2 BZUN,8,21760,-3 PCT,22,637995,1 BFLY,24,262864,-8 Average,16.9,188772,-2 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $189 million. That figure was $163 million in WWW's case. Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for WWW is 78. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and beat the market again by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately WWW wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WWW were disappointed as the stock returned -3.4% since the end of June (through 10/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • Individual investors may be running out of ‘firepower’ after diverging from ‘smart money’ stock-market investors, says Morgan Stanley

    Individual investors remained strong buyers of stocks in recent weeks, diverging from the path taken by many institutions, as they helped push the stock market to a new high, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    These Vanguard exchange-traded funds provide a low-cost way to invest in the stock and bond markets.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • Why inflation scares haven't hammered the stock market

    Stock prices have shrugged off inflationary concerns. Here's the quick answer why.

  • Why Intel is in turnaround mode

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explains his turnaround strategy in an interview at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Don't Be Spooked by a Possible Market Crash. Do This Instead.

    A stock market crash may not make for a great horror movie, but it's a nightmare for many investors. If you take the following steps, you should be able to weather a market crash without too much difficulty. Lack of diversification is a legitimate reason to be concerned about a potential market crash.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.