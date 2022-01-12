Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to the smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was in 22 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 22. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that ACLS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind let's review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Richard Driehaus of Driehaus Capital

Do Hedge Funds Think ACLS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At third quarter's end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 16% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ACLS a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Rima Senvest Management held the most valuable stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), which was worth $88.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Driehaus Capital which amassed $44.7 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Arrowstreet Capital, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Glaxis Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS), around 2.95% of its 13F portfolio. Rima Senvest Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ACLS.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Intrinsic Edge Capital, managed by Mark Coe, assembled the most outsized position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS). Intrinsic Edge Capital had $2.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Holland and Matthew Miller's Glaxis Capital Management also initiated a $1.4 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ACLS investors: Peter Muller's PDT Partners, Thomas Bailard's Bailard Inc, and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS). We will take a look at Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE), CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS), Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN), Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA), PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO), Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS), and Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). All of these stocks' market caps are similar to ACLS's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position DOLE,18,176563,18 CSGS,18,129661,-5 SHEN,8,80532,1 FRTA,11,154569,-1 PRO,16,214116,4 CRS,13,60758,3 MLAB,10,125497,-2 Average,13.4,134528,2.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $135 million. That figure was $224 million in ACLS's case. Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ACLS is 88. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 29.6% in 2021 and managed to beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ACLS as the stock returned 58.5% since the end of September (through 12/31) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Jefferies (JEF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.86% and 4.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jeffrey Gundlach Sees ‘Recessionary Pressure’ Building With Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach said “recessionary pressure is building” in the U.S. economy with persistent inflation spurring Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to roll back easy-money policies.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to

  • Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation environment

    U.S. investor Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says investors need to be mindful of the current inflationary environment and stop viewing cash as a safe investment. "The mindset needs to change in which everybody looks at the returns in real terms," Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, told a virtual UBS Greater China conference this week. Instead, he suggested investors stay very well diversified, in terms of currency and geography, without elaborating further.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive…than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Costco is opening up to 28 stores this year

    Costco, which is known for its deals and discounts, is considered to be one of the brightest spots in the retail sector.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is complex with many players, but identifying the blue-chip stocks that have evolved with the industry over time can lead to peace of mind and stellar returns. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest drug companies in the world and a leader in mRNA technology for producing vaccines. For perspective, Pfizer's whole business did $42 billion in 2020 -- before the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.