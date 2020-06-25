Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) based on that data.

Is Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) a buy here? Investors who are in the know are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that HNRG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today's marketplace there are numerous methods stock traders can use to analyze publicly traded companies. A couple of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG).

How have hedgies been trading Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in HNRG a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG), which was worth $0.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Cove Street Capital which amassed $0.3 million worth of shares. Oldfield Partners, Zebra Capital Management, and Voss Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG), around 0.11% of its 13F portfolio. Voss Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HNRG.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have jumped into Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) headfirst. Voss Capital, managed by Travis Cocke, initiated the most outsized position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG). Voss Capital had $0.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander's Millennium Management also initiated a $0 million position during the quarter.