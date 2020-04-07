Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Insmed Incorporated (INSM)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 835 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we've gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms' portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) makes for a good investment right now.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was in 25 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. INSM has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with INSM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that INSM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

To most traders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts look at the leaders of this group, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by monitoring their best investments, Insider Monkey has discovered various investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

How have hedgies been trading Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in INSM a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).