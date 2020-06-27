Hedge Funds Are Crazy About QAD Inc. (QADA)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) based on those filings.

Is QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) a bargain? Prominent investors are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions moved up by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that QADA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are several gauges shareholders have at their disposal to appraise their holdings. A couple of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

How are hedge funds trading QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in QADA a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Nantahala Capital Management held the most valuable stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), which was worth $46.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $24.8 million worth of shares. Harspring Capital Management, Royce & Associates, and AltraVue Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position AltraVue Capital allocated the biggest weight to QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), around 7.16% of its 13F portfolio. Harspring Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 5.74 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to QADA.