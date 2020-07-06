Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that SBBP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, We look at the upper echelon of this club, around 850 funds. These money managers oversee the majority of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by monitoring their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has determined several investment strategies that have historically outrun the market.

Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action surrounding Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

What does smart money think about Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SBBP over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Ikarian Capital held the most valuable stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), which was worth $6.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Hudson Bay Capital Management which amassed $2.7 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, 683 Capital Partners, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ikarian Capital allocated the biggest weight to Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), around 0.48% of its 13F portfolio. Dorset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.22 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBBP.