Hedge Funds Are Crazy About TELUS Corporation (TU)

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients' money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It's not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It's also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has seen an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. TU was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with TU holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that tu isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU).

How are hedge funds trading TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)?

At Q3's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in TU at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), which was worth $196.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GLG Partners which amassed $32.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Bridgewater Associates, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, specific money managers were leading the bulls' herd. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most outsized position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU). Arrowstreet Capital had $3.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser's Magnetar Capital, Michael Platt and William Reeves's BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., and Frederick DiSanto's Ancora Advisors.