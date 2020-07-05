Hedge Funds Cutting Exposure To Regional Management Corp (RM)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtRegional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) a buy here? Money managers were getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). RM was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with RM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are tons of formulas investors use to appraise their stock investments. A pair of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Now let's review the new hedge fund action regarding Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in RM over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Matthew Lindenbaum's Basswood Capital has the largest position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM), worth close to $19.2 million, amounting to 2.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On Basswood Capital's heels is Renaissance Technologies, which holds a $7.3 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining members of the smart money that hold long positions encompass C. Jonathan Gattman's Cloverdale Capital Management, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cloverdale Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM), around 5.4% of its 13F portfolio. Basswood Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RM.