Hedge Funds Ditched Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) At The Right Time

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks.

Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that IRWD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). IRWD was in 21 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with IRWD positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers hone in on the elite of this club, approximately 750 funds.

Let's review the key hedge fund action surrounding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

How are hedge funds trading Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in IRWD a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).