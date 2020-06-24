Hedge Funds Ditching John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW) based on that data.

Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW) a buy right now? Hedge funds are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that JW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_25981" align="aligncenter" width="396"] Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corp[/caption]

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example Europe is set to become the world’s largest cannabis market, so we check out this European marijuana stock pitch. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. If you want to find out the best healthcare stock to buy right now, you can watch our latest hedge fund manager interview here. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW).

What does smart money think about John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -19% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in JW over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW), with a stake worth $16 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Select Equity Group, which amassed a stake valued at $8.4 million. Millennium Management, Clearline Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Clearline Capital allocated the biggest weight to John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW), around 3.18% of its 13F portfolio. Select Equity Group is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to JW.