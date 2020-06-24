Hedge Funds Done Buying NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) For Now

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 19 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare NWE to other stocks including Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS), and American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE).

How have hedgies been trading NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in NWE a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE), which was worth $61.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $20.6 million worth of shares. GAMCO Investors, GLG Partners, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Newtyn Management allocated the biggest weight to NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE), around 1.03% of its 13F portfolio. Weld Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NWE.