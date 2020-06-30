Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that DIOD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Hedge fund activity in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -28% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DIOD over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is DIOD A Good Stock To Buy? More

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates has the largest position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), worth close to $19.1 million, amounting to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, which holds a $9.8 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Michael Rockefeller and KarláKroeker's Woodline Partners, Renaissance Technologies and Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), around 1.05% of its 13F portfolio. Woodline Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DIOD.