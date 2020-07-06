Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) an attractive investment now? Money managers were taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 12 recently. Our calculations also showed that EVOP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Now we're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

What have hedge funds been doing with EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -55% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in EVOP a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).