Hedge Funds Are Dumping American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtAmerican Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. AMWD has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with AMWD positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AMWD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are many methods investors use to analyze their stock investments. A pair of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can outclass the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Hedge fund activity in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMWD over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), which was worth $4.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $2.9 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, Balyasny Asset Management, and PEAK6 Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position LFL Advisers allocated the biggest weight to American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), around 0.28% of its 13F portfolio. Quantinno Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMWD.