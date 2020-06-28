Hedge Funds Are Dumping Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) a buy right now? The best stock pickers are selling. The number of long hedge fund bets retreated by 8 lately. Our calculations also showed that AIT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AIT was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with AIT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Now we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT).

How have hedgies been trading Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -36% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AIT over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT) was held by Carlson Capital, which reported holding $10.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $9.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Adage Capital Management, Value Holdings LP, and PDT Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Value Holdings LP allocated the biggest weight to Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT), around 2.04% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.94 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AIT.