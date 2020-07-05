Hedge Funds Are Dumping ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) undervalued? Prominent investors were taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ARCB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What does smart money think about ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ARCB over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $8.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Scopus Asset Management with a $7.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, AQR Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Scopus Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB), around 0.66% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.12 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ARCB.