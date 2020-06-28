Hedge Funds Are Dumping Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Is Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) an attractive stock to buy now? Prominent investors are getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BPFH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

With all of this in mind we're going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

What does smart money think about Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BPFH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, holds the most valuable position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Select Equity Group has a $12.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Select Equity Group's heels is Renaissance Technologies, with a $6.3 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers with similar optimism contain Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Select Equity Group allocated the biggest weight to Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), around 0.08% of its 13F portfolio. GAMCO Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BPFH.