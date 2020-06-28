Hedge Funds Are Dumping CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. CNO was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with CNO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CNO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in CNO a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $102.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Paradice Investment Management with a $70.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Huber Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Paradice Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), around 7.77% of its 13F portfolio. Huber Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CNO.