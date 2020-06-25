Hedge Funds Are Dumping Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. BVN was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with BVN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BVN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are dozens of signals investors employ to appraise publicly traded companies. Some of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -31% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BVN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Oldfield Partners was the largest shareholder of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), with a stake worth $43.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Oldfield Partners was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $5.5 million. Millennium Management, Sprott Asset Management, and Paloma Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Oldfield Partners allocated the biggest weight to Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), around 5.55% of its 13F portfolio. Sprott Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.23 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BVN.