Hedge Funds Are Dumping Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. EIDX has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with EIDX positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EIDX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Now we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Hedge fund activity in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -40% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards EIDX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, RA Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), with a stake worth $105.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing RA Capital Management was Cormorant Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $53.9 million. Redmile Group, Perceptive Advisors, and Opaleye Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Opaleye Management allocated the biggest weight to Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), around 4.1% of its 13F portfolio. RA Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.35 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EIDX.