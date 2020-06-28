Hedge Funds Are Dumping Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

What does smart money think about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FLDM a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Indaba Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), which was worth $9.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Levin Easterly Partners which amassed $9.4 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, Partner Fund Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Indaba Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), around 5.23% of its 13F portfolio. Partner Fund Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.56 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FLDM.