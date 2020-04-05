Hedge Funds Are Dumping Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) ready to rally soon? Investors who are in the know are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GBCI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). GBCI was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with GBCI holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

How are hedge funds trading Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GBCI a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.