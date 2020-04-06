Hedge Funds Are Dumping Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) a buy right now? The smart money is becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that GBT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). GBT was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with GBT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this group, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts preside over the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tailing their matchless stock picks, Insider Monkey has formulated several investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -12% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 25 hedge funds with a bullish position in GBT a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.