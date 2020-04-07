Hedge Funds Are Dumping II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 835 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. IIVI investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with IIVI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IIVI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts hone in on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors have their hands on most of the smart money's total asset base, and by keeping track of their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind we're going to go over the latest hedge fund action regarding II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

What does smart money think about II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -44% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IIVI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.