Hedge Funds Are Dumping International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) a splendid stock to buy now? The smart money was taking a bearish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that IGIC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). IGIC was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with IGIC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in stocks that are in our short portfolio.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind let's take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action regarding International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC).

Hedge fund activity in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IGIC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.