Hedge Funds Are Dumping Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that's not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds' consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 9 months of this year through September 30th the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this value due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds' purchases. We know better. That's why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Is Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that LMRK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

To most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, We look at the aristocrats of this club, about 750 funds. These investment experts direct most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by watching their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Matthew Hulsizer PEAK6 Capital More

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's check out the fresh hedge fund action regarding Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

What does smart money think about Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LMRK over the last 16 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.