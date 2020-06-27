Hedge Funds Are Dumping Model N Inc (MODN)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. MODN shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with MODN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MODN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, Our experts choose to focus on the top tier of this group, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by following their inimitable stock picks, Insider Monkey has determined many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices.

Keeping this in mind let's check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

How are hedge funds trading Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MODN over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), with a stake worth $53.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Two Sigma Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $8.4 million. Eversept Partners, Portolan Capital Management, and G2 Investment Partners Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Eversept Partners allocated the biggest weight to Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), around 2.1% of its 13F portfolio. G2 Investment Partners Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MODN.