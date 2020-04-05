Hedge Funds Are Dumping NCR Corporation (NCR)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 835 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR).

Is NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) a bargain? Hedge funds are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NCR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

What does smart money think about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)?

At Q4's end, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in NCR a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.