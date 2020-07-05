Hedge Funds Are Dumping NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. NTCT investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with NTCT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NTCT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are dozens of indicators market participants use to assess their stock investments. Some of the less utilized indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

Now let's check out the key hedge fund action surrounding NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Hedge fund activity in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -40% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NTCT over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), with a stake worth $43.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $25.7 million. Arrowstreet Capital, Citadel Investment Group, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Fisher Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), around 0.05% of its 13F portfolio. D E Shaw is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NTCT.