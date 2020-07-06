Hedge Funds Are Dumping Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that NOVT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

What have hedge funds been doing with Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -29% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NOVT a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), worth close to $5.8 million, accounting for less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Thames Capital Management, managed by Jay Genzer, which holds a $4.9 million position; 3.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners, Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group and Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Thames Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT), around 3.83% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.29 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NOVT.