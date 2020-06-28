Hedge Funds Are Dumping OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Is OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) undervalued? Investors who are in the know are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that OSIS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_26092" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management[/caption]

GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

What does smart money think about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in OSIS a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is OSIS A Good Stock To Buy? More

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners has the largest position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), worth close to $3 million, comprising less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. On GLG Partners's heels is Gotham Asset Management, managed by Joel Greenblatt, which holds a $2.5 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other peers that are bullish consist of Peter Muller's PDT Partners, David Harding's Winton Capital Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position PDT Partners allocated the biggest weight to OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), around 0.13% of its 13F portfolio. Gotham Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OSIS.