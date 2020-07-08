Hedge Funds Are Dumping Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. PEB was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with PEB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PEB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a large number of metrics investors put to use to assess stocks. A couple of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -55% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PEB a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was held by HG Vora Capital Management, which reported holding $103.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Long Pond Capital with a $97 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Tudor Investment Corp. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position HG Vora Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), around 10.09% of its 13F portfolio. Long Pond Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.97 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PEB.