Hedge Funds Are Dumping RBB Bancorp (RBB)

In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds were taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that RBB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

What have hedge funds been doing with RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RBB a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB), with a stake worth $2 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Polaris Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $1.5 million. Basswood Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and Winton Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB), around 0.38% of its 13F portfolio. Polaris Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RBB.