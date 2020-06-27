Hedge Funds Are Dumping Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that REGI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. These money managers have their hands on the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by paying attention to their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered several investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

With all of this in mind we're going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

How are hedge funds trading Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -24% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in REGI over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was held by Parsifal Capital Management, which reported holding $47 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Lansdowne Partners with a $26.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Sabrepoint Capital, and Arosa Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Parsifal Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), around 17.23% of its 13F portfolio. Sabrepoint Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.59 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to REGI.