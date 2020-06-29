Hedge Funds Are Dumping SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) based on that data.

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. SPSC has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with SPSC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SPSC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a large number of tools shareholders employ to size up their stock investments. A duo of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's go over the latest hedge fund action regarding SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

What does smart money think about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -33% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPSC over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), worth close to $46.3 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $13.8 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions encompass Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prescott Group Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), around 0.37% of its 13F portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.16 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SPSC.