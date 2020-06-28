Hedge Funds Are Dumping Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. SFIX was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with SFIX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SFIX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_30602" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management[/caption]

With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action encompassing Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Hedge fund activity in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -43% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SFIX over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was held by Miller Value Partners, which reported holding $34.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Coatue Management with a $11.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included SCGE Management, Maverick Capital, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Miller Value Partners allocated the biggest weight to Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), around 2.24% of its 13F portfolio. Potrero Capital Research is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SFIX.